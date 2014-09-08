Can You Believe Pink Is 35? See Her Transformation Here

A very happy birthday is in order! Alecia Beth Moore, the singer/songwriter/actress and bonafide bad girl we’ve all come to know and love as Pink, turns 35 today.

The fluorescent-haired pop rocker and pioneer of the edgy pixie cut (among her many other audacious hair styles like this one) has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, holds the number 10 spot on VH1’s 100 Greatest Women in Music, and can count three Grammy Awards and six MTV Video Music Awards to her name. Not to mention, she has received some serious love from Billboard-- she was named the Pop Songs Artist of the Decade in 2009 and Woman of the Year in 2013. Oh, and did we mention she has a killer spokeswoman gig with CoverGirl?

Despite her magnitude of success and impressive acrobatic tricks, we have to say our favorite thing about this pop-star party girl is the constant featuring of her husband (motocross star Carey Hart) and beautiful baby girl Willow Sage in her music videos. Seriously, have you seen her "True Love" video? Just the cutest!Celebrate the superstar's birthday by taking a look at her transformation through the years!