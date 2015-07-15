Why Disney Teen Queen Laura Marano Totes a Surprisingly Old-School Phone

Laura Marano is a face of the future. The 19-year-old Cali native has already been on a hit Disney show, Austin & Ally (which wraps up in early 2016), and like many Disney actresses who go on to superstardom, she's gearing up to release her first record soon. She recently signed to Taylor Swift's label, Big Machine Records, and is lined up to work with producer RedOne, who has worked with Lady Gaga. If that's not enough, she's also conquering the world of social media, where she's become known for how authentic and accessible she is, especially to her millions of fans (1.61 million on Twitter and 1.4 million on Instagram). So when she stopped by InStyle's offices recently to talk about all things in Laura Marano Land, we couldn't believe our eyes when she whipped out her phone—a flip phone, circa the 1990s. An invention, mind you, that probably existed before she was even born in 1995.

"It's so cool," she says, flipping it open and shut, expecting awe and appreciation from the room full of InStyle editors. "I am telling you, I am bringing it back. Seriously."

Why does she even have it? Turns out, it's a shattered-phone protection plan. "If I had an iPhone, I would break it," she shares. "I’m clumsy. I’ve had this for four years and it hasn’t broken, even though I’ve dropped it multiple times."

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever

It's also a nice escape from being too accessible all the time, she says. "It’s just simpler," Marano says. "It can be nice to get away sometimes from everything. It's nice that I only text and call on this. Plus, when I’m getting hair and makeup done and I can’t look down at my phone, I can literally memorize the keyboard and not look down (to type). For an iPhone, you have to look. Because it’s not an actual keyboard." So what about when she's doing her own social media? "For that, I use an iPad," she shares.

No doubt, we were surprised at her attempt to single-handedly stir up a Flip Phone Revolution, which is why we needed to dig a little deeper into Marano's world. Scroll down to see what else we found out when we asked her only the most serious questions of all time.

I'm SOOO ready @disneyland!! Let's do this! #DisneySide #TwoParksOneDay A photo posted by Laura (@lauramarano) on May 23, 2014 at 10:12pm PDT

Who's the last person who left you starstruck?

I just met Ian Somerhalder. It was kind of the best moment of my life. I was like, "Oh, can I get a picture?" He took the iPhone I was borrowing because I have a flip phone, as you know. Then, he picked the filter he wanted and then took the selfie and then gave it back. It was so automatic for him. He did it so fast, I didn’t even see what he did.

RELATED: Nikki Reed Share's a Heart-Melting Video From Her Wedding to Ian Somerhalder

What was the first song you knew all the words to?

"Hit Me Baby, One More Time" by Britney Spears.

What's on your playlist right now?

"Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon. I love all Walk the Moon stuff. I also love classic rock ‘n’ roll, like Queen's "Somebody to Love." And I love Jessie J, especially "Domino." I know that’s an old one. But it’s so good.

What was your first concert ever?

The Dave Matthews Band with my mom. Everyone expects me to have seen Britney Spears. But seeing the Dave Matthews Band was awesome.

RELATED: The 2015 Teen Choice Awards Nominees Are Out!

What's the last movie you saw in a theater?

You know how some people are TV people and some people are movie people? I’m definitely more a TV person. I watch, on my couch, all my TV. I definitely saw Interstellar in the theater, which came out a while ago.

Are you a bag girl or a shoe girl?

Bag girl. I have lot. That’s bad because I have a lot of shoes, too. But bags, I have a good 20. I try to keep a bag with me all year. Then once January hits, I’m like, "I need a new bag!" I don’t know why I do it. Right now I’m carrying around my Burberry. It’s really heavy. I got it at Christmas.

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Store you adore?

Topshop. I was looking in my closet the other day and I was like, "I have so much Topshop stuff it’s ridiculous." I like all their tops, all their pants—everything. It’s fits me. I don’t know how. But it fits me. I don’t have to get it taken in or anything. I should go to Topshop and be like, "Please let me work here."

Best fashion advice you’ve ever been given?

Don’t be afraid to mix designer with vintage. Don’t just stick with designer or stick with vintage. It’s actually really cool to mix both. I learned that was when I was in London from a British girl, who I completely trusted, because she was from London and cool.

RELATED: The Best 50 Fashion Tips of All Time

Your fitness obsession?

Yoga. I actually love hot yoga. I don’t know why because every time I’m in it, I’m like, "I hate my life." But afterwards I just feel so much better. I always do it with my sister.

First website you check in the morning?

Twitter, for sure. I usually look on my homepage. Whenever I tweet something out, I feel like I want to reply to fans and talk to them. It’s fun to interact with fans. It’s crazy that I get to talk to someone who’s, like, from Israel right then and there. That’s really cool.

Gooooood morning! Or as some people say, gooooood time that people are still sleeping. — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) June 19, 2015

What part of your beauty routine have you finally mastered?

Eyes. I used to be so bad at doing my own makeup. Then I starting doing these radio shows for music and I could not afford to hire hair and makeup people for all these shows. So I wanted to learn myself, which is what people do, hello. I was flipping out because I’m really bad with hair; I’m really bad with makeup. My makeup artist from Austin & Ally gave me a little lesson. So now, I feel very good about eyes. I can do foundation. I used to put mascara on and call it a day. But now I blend shadow. I do two different liners. It feels good.

RELATED: How to Do Your Makeup in 5 Minutes Flat

Do you have a food obsession?

Plain pizza. Plain cheese pizza. I will literally eat it any time of day. Morning, really late at night, lunch—any time of day, I will eat pizza. And I love Go-Gurt. But not together.

Who do you have a crush on?

George Clooney. I love Amal. She’s great, so I can’t even be mad that he’s with her. Also, I mean, it would never happen because he’s much older, but still. I love him so much. He’s just so classy. He’s a fox.

You’re hidden talent that’s not singing and acting?

I make pretty amazing biscotti. My sister and I have our grandmother’s recipe. It’s sometimes plain; sometimes we’ll add some chocolate chip action. We’ve done almond before, which is amazing. I don’t know why we’re so good at it. I’m a decent baker. I try to make them every few months.

Some New Year's Day baking ❤😍❤ #BiscottiFTW A photo posted by Laura (@lauramarano) on Jan 1, 2014 at 7:49pm PST

One thing you’re really not good at?

Basketball. I don’t know why, but every time I play, the ball just hits my face. I don’t know how to stop it. It’s horrible. In middle school I’d always play because that was the game that was easiest to play in the playground. I would always hit my face. It was really sad.

RELATED: Check Out All the Best Footwear That Walked the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards