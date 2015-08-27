This Online Store Makes Beautifully Simple Furniture That Ships in a Box

A sofa may be one of the most important home décor investments you'll ever make—and one that will last a long time. But the struggle of finding one that's high-quality, affordable, and won't look out of place is 10 years is all too real. And that's not to mention the unforeseen cost of redecorating your living space to accommodate the new purchase, as well as the weeks-long waiting game for the item to arrive. So that's why, when we heard about Campaign, a newly launched home goods e-commerce shop where you can order classic furniture with clean, modern lines that's delivered straight to your door within days, we were very intrigued.

The brainchild of former Apple engineer Brad Sewell, the furniture brand produces pieces that are utterly simple and extremely portable—each order ships in a medium-size UPS box, complete with a handle for easy transport. The first collection includes a mid-century-inspired chair, loveseat, and three-seat sofa in five different colors, priced between $495 and $995. Made of organic cotton fabric, with polyurethane foam seat cushions (the same material inside a Casper mattress), the pieces have a clean design that plays well with a host of other styles.

"We wanted to make sure the furniture was agreeable and classic, but worked with the times," Sewell tells InStyle. "Our hope is that in 15 years, this sofa is still relevant to your space. You might have further customized your piece with a new cover or a different set of wooden legs—which we offer to customers—but the foundation still feels timeless." The best part? Each order ships free within three to five business days, and takes minutes to assemble—no tools required. Orders can be placed now and begin shipping in early November. Shop three of our favorites below and see the whole collection at campaignliving.com.

