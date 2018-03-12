Will Camilla Be Queen of England Once Prince Charles Ascends the Throne?

In most ways, the royal line of succession is straightforward. Once Queen Elizabeth is no longer able to rule, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will take over as king. After him comes Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, soon-to-be baby No. 3, and then Prince Harry.

But when Charles becomes king, will England also have a queen? The answer isn't as simple.

Prince Charles has been married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, since 2005, though they've known each other for a lot longer than that. They dated before, during, and after their respective former marriages—Charles to Princess Diana, and Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles—to much controversy. Will the world see a Queen Camilla though? It's now more possible now than 10 years ago.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Before Charles and Camilla were married, it was announced that she would be a "princess consort," not queen, when Charles became king. Some thought this was a move made out of respect to Princess Diana, whom Charles cheated on with Camilla. The princess consort title had never before been used in British history, but the Prince of Wales's website defined it clearly.

"As was explained at the time of their wedding in April 2005, it is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales Accedes to The Throne," it said.

RELATED: Princess Diana Heard Prince Charles Tell Camilla He Would "Always Love Her"

It was cut and dry then, that Camilla would not become queen, until this week. In the time since it was posted, that particular section of the website defining the princess consort title has conveniently disappeared.

“Our Frequently Asked Questions are updated regularly," a representative from Kensington Palace told the Telegraph when asked. "This is one question that Clarence House has not been asked by the public for some time, which is why it no longer features.”

It remains to be seen if Camilla will ultimately be a queen or a princess consort, but with the title's quiet removal from official royal communication, it's anyone's guess.