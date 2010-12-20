Camilla Belle to Model for Alberta Ferretti

She's no stranger to posing on the red carpet, but now Camilla Belle is set to walk in a runway show! Italian designer Alberta Ferretti recruited the 24-year-old actress to model in her upcoming Florence fashion show, a special event in which the designer will be honored by the international exhibition Pitti Uomo. Ferretti designed a special collection just for the occasion consisting of 30 looks, which she pledged will be worn by her personal muses (read: non-models), including Belle. The show takes place on January 11th in Florence, Italy, which means Belle has plenty of time to catch up on old episodes of America's Next Top Model for some last-minute smizing tips.