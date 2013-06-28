Camilla Belle Got a Bob! See Tips On Recreating Her Cut

Contrary to popular belief, curly girls can pull off short hair -- and Camilla Belle's new bob is proof. At the opening of the CH Carolina Herrera boutique in Los Angeles, the actress unveiled her new chin-skimming crop, and we're loving the soft, low-key texture. If you're inspired to make a similar cut, ask your stylist to create choppy, staggered layers, and bring in a picture so the style can be tailored to flatter your face shape. Those with naturally curly or wavy strands should incorporate layers about one inch shorter than the ends. That way, the style won't get bulky, and you'll spend less time fussing with the flat iron. Do you like Camilla's new 'do? Tell us!

