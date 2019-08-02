Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Made an Awkward Faux Pas On Instagram

Cases of mistaken identity are embarrassing enough, but not everyone's mix-ups are broadcast all over social media. That's exactly what happened with Camila Morrone, the model and actress that happens to be Leonardo DiCaprio's current girlfriend, when she took the stage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet on Wednesday night. Page Six reports that in her Instagram post about the night, she thought that she was with comedian extraordinaire Sacha Baron Cohen, but she was actually standing next to actor Josh Lucas, one of the stars of rom-com classic Sweet Home Alabama.

"I'm really good at keeping my cool. @islafisher I am an embarrassing fan of your husband, what can I say!!" Morrone wrote alongside the photo.

Isla Fisher, Cohen's wife, happened upon the comments section, writing, "That's not my husband?"

RELATED: Camila Morrone Defends Her and Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio's 22-Year Age Gap

After her initial post — and a slew of confused follower comments — Morrone added an amendment: "(I very clearly know Sacha is not pictured here ppl)."

not exactly sure what is happening here but i love it pic.twitter.com/gVxcsm7WFQ — Allie Jones (@allierileyjones) August 2, 2019

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Are Reportedly "Pretty Serious"

Commenters that weren't piling on Morrone offered an explanation that could clarify all the confusion. Cohen was at the event, as well, and he actually introduced Morrone and Lucas as they took the podium. That context was clearly lost on social media, making for all the fuss over her mix-up.

"Precisely in that moment Josh Lucas and her were talking about your husband and how cool it was that Camila spoke just after him," a commenter wrote in response to Fisher's remark. "Of course she knows who your husband is!"

Morrone and DiCaprio have been linked for over a year and a half. According to sources close to the couple, the relationship may be the one to end Leo's bachelordom.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Allegedly Had a "No Eye Contact" Policy on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Set

"It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house," the source explained. "Leo introduced [Camila] to both of his parents long ago."

Fans are all still waiting for an official red carpet debut. The closest thing to that was the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. While they didn't walk the carpet together, they were both on it at the same time. Baby steps, Leo.