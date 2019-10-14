Camila Morrone Has Some Thoughts About That Viral Photo of Her and Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is so much more than just an Instagram boyfriend, OK?

This at least from the subject of his most infamous iPhone photoshoot — girlfriend of almost two years Camila Morrone. The 22-year-old gave an interview to Vanity Fair ahead of the November release of her hotly-anticipated film, Mickey and the Bear, in which she described the meme treatment bestowed upon her and her beloved. In the paparazzi photo — taken on the grounds of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, where the two stayed during the Cannes Film Festival — Leo is seen photographing Morrone as she strikes a pose that would make Simone Biles blush.

“I saw the meme: You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend," she retorted when asked of the Internet Moment. “Poor thing, he’s being called an Instagram boyfriend,” she added, rather facetiously, “he’s an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!”

Elsewhere in the interview, she touched upon the images of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart that she posted to Instagram, which many took as a rebuttal to critics of her and Leo's 22-year age gap (Bacall and Bogart had a 25-year age gap). “I’ve been starting to show my sense of humor more,” she said. “People will always have awful things to say because there’s a sense of entitlement and safety behind the screen, but trust me, you don’t need to be that angry.”

Morrone and DiCaprio were first linked in January of 2018, and, following their trip to Cannes, reports emerged that the two were "getting serious." People stated that Morrone had already met both of Leo's parents.

You know what they say, first comes the Instagram boyfriend phase, then comes ... the Instagram husband phase?