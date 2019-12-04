Camila Morrone Sounded off on Everyone's Obsession with Her and Leonardo DiCaprio's Age Gap

Though Camila Morrone is earning raves for her performance in indie flick Mickey and the Bear, it’s not her budding film career that’s made her a household name. Rather, you may be familiar with the model-turned-actress due to her relationship with a man 23-years her senior (who also happens to be one of the most famous actors in the world): Leonardo DiCaprio.

While trolls on the internet are quick to highlight the age gap between 22-year-old Morrone and 45-year-old DiCaprio, the actress is unbothered by it. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” Still, she understands the public interest in the relationship, admitting, “I probably would be curious about it too.”

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, JB Lacroix/Getty Images

As for being known as DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Morrone thinks it’s only a matter of time before her career stands on its own. “I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she explained. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating ... I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

RELATED: Camila Morrone Fought for Her Voice, and She's Ready to Use It

In fact, there’s another famous name that’s beginning to crop up in conversations about the actress — Morrone’s performance has netted comparisons to Jennifer Lawrence’s breakout role in Winter’s Bone. “I definitely don’t let any of it go to my head,” she said of the reviews. “I think the biggest thing is not believing any of your press.”