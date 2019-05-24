Camila Morrone Channeled Marilyn Monroe While on a Yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone is continuing to pull out all the stops with her Cannes outfits — even off the red carpet.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old actress was spotted boarding a yacht with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, presumably enjoying some downtime after their respective movie premieres.

For their casual French Riviera yacht outing, Morrone wore a gray sleeveless Maria Lucia Hohan dress ($428; farfetch.com), paired with black Jimmy Choo sunglasses (jimmychoo.com; $300) and understated gold jewelry.

If her stunning maxidress looked a little familiar, it might be because it features a plunging neckline that calls to mind Marilyn Monroe's unforgettable white dress from The Seven-Year Itch.

If you're going to pay subtle homage to Hollywood's biggest icon, where else to do it than one of the glitziest Hollywood events of the year?

Earlier in the week, Morrone attended the Cannes premiere of her movie, Mickey and the Bear, as well as DiCaprio's buzzy Quentin Tarnantino flick, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (though the two walked the red carpet separately).

Off the red carpet, they also spent some time walking around the south of France as Leo played Instagram boyfriend and dutifully photographed Morrone posing in a white polka-dotted dress.

When in Cannes!