Camila Morrone Defends Her and Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio's 22-Year Age Gap

Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, and his latest 20-something model girlfriend Camila Morrone have kept their year and a half-long relationship mostly private until now.

On Friday, the 22-year-old broke her silence about their age difference on social media, defending herself against trolls who are wary of their romance being real. After posting a picture of iconic Hollywood couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall — who shared more than a 20-year age gap and stayed together despite the controversy — on Instagram, haters began to flood the comments section about the parallel to her and Leo's love.

A user suggested that he would dump her in three years once she turns 25, as Leo has not been linked to a woman over that age — at least not publicly. "You only have a couple more years before he dumps you girl! Collect your bag," one wrote, while another claimed, "Leo only cares about your body.

The next day, Camila addressed her critics on Instagram Live. "Good morning people and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about," she said in the clip.

"I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."

Leo and Camila were first introduced through her stepdad's friend Al Pacino when she was just 10 years old, and a decade later, they were in a full-fledged relationship.

This week, it was reported that the couple are "pretty serious." “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” a source told People, adding: “Leo introduced [Camila] to both of his parents long ago.”

Sounds like the real deal to us!