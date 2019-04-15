Camila Mendes’s New Haircut and Color Took Over 6 Hours

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Platinum blonde isn't the only hair color that takes hours to create. Fun fact: Camila Mendes's new dark brunette hair color was the result of a shocking six-hour process.

Actually, according to Mendes's Instagram Stories, the whole thing took seven hours, from start to finish.

With the help of celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez, the Riverdale actress transformed her signature blue-black hair color into a dark chocolate brown shade. So why did it take so long? According to Rez's Instagram caption, the lengthy process helped them keep the integrity of her hair while removing the layers of dye.

So basically, if you want your hair to remain healthy, total and drastic hair transformations sometimes need to take a lot of time.

VIDEO: Lea Michele’s New Haircut and Color Screams Spring

She didn't just leave the all-day salon affair with a new hair color, though. Celebrity hairstylist Buddy Porter was apparently at the salon until midnight too, cutting her long, newly dyed hair hair into a chic choppy, layered lob.

Both her haircut and color are reminiscent of spring's biggest trends, too. So if you're looking for a complete update, there's no better combo to copy.