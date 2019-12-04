Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are on a "Break"

The Riverdale set seems to be rife with ups and downs — not only is the steamy CW show full of plot twists, but the cast's off-screen relationships are also in jeopardy almost as often as their on-screen counterparts'. E! News reports that Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle, respectively, are taking a break from their relationship. Sources close to the couple say that it's been that way for months and that the two are keeping things professional on-set.

"Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship," a source told E! "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."

It's been just a few months since the two celebrated their first anniversary. The source notes that both actors are busy at the moment, so they're putting themselves and their careers first. There are no hard feelings and no drama.

"They both have movie projects separately and it's been a lot on both their plates," the source added. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

It could be the stress of having a public relations or the general peaks and valleys that come with being in love. They're not stressing, however, and E!'s source adds that the two are just keeping things casual and continuing with their lives.

"They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show," the source said. "They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal."

The source also touched on the cast's, ahem, closeness. With Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse coupled up, things are interesting, to say the least. Thankfully, everyone's got a break coming up, so there'll be plenty of opportunities for Mendes and Melton to take some time for themselves.

"Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends," the insider said. "They can't ignore each other so they just remain cordial and try and focus on filming. They are still filming Riverdale season 4, but will have a break for the holidays for a few weeks."