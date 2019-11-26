Camila Cabello Admitted to Stealing Something from Kensington Palace, and Their Response Is Peak Internet

Camila Cabello found herself stuck between a rock and a tripple-doggy-dare last month — a place no one really wants to be.

During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast with Greg James morning show, the singer admitted to the titular host that she stole something from Kensington Palace when she visited last month.

James was actually with her at the time (the two were guests for the Radio 1's Teen Heroes event), and he "tripple-dogggy-dared" Cabello, 22, to steal a pencil from the Palace.

"And I was like, you triple-doggy-dare me? And you can’t not do a triple-doggy-dare," Camila recalled. "If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it."

The best part of the whole incident was not the fact that Camila tossed the stolen property into her mother's purse when James loudly called her out as they were leaving — who among us wouldn't throw mom under the bus in a moment of stress? — but the fact that Kensington Palace was listening, and they actually responded.

The station posted a clip of Camila and James's exchange on Twitter, and the official Kensington Palace account commented with an emoji that says it all: a pair of sideways-glancing eyes. Does it get more peak internet culture?

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

It looks like the whole royal fam listens to the show — James also revealed on air that he was confronted by Kate Middleton and Prince William themselves during the same Teen Heroes event regarding something he had said about Princess Charlotte's first day of school back in September.

"They said: 'We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,'" James said. "I went: 'Oh God, no!'"

"They'd heard me saying, 'This school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day. They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile,'" he added.

Perhaps the Cambridges will similarly have a word with Camila the next time they see her. Fingers crossed they don't snitch to the queen.