Camila Cabello's New Makeup Collection Will Cover Your Summer Beauty Look

Camila Cabello is 2018's textbook example of how to make a comeback. Since leaving the girl pop group Fifth Harmony, the 21-year-old singer's debut album Camila debuted at number one and her hit "Havana" is that one song that's constantly stuck in your head.

Now, she's continuing her winning streak with the launch of her makeup collection with L'Oreal Paris. Cabello, who signed on as the brand's global spokesperson since 2017, collaborated closely with L'Oreal to curate a 14-piece limited-edition collection inspired by the natural beauty of Havana.

"I wanted to create something that I personally would wear, and that I know people will love," Cabello said in a statement from the brand. "To me, beauty is about being happy and comfortable in your own skin, so you can live your best life!"

According to Cabello, living your best life includes a liquid bronzer that comes in two shades, a felt-tip liquid eyeliner, four shades of lip gloss, four shades of cream eyeshadow, and a liquid brow product, available in four shades.

Ahead of the collection's July 15 launch on Ulta.com, scroll through for a sneak peak of the products. The Havana collection will land in mass-market stores August 2018.

