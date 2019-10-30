Camila Cabello Bent the Knee For Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones is over. Done. And its planned prequel probably won't ever see the light of day, but that doesn't mean that the show's stars are being forgotten. No, it's quite the opposite for Emilia Clarke, who managed to experience a full-on fangirl experience when she met Camila Cabello at The Graham Norton Show.

Cabello was performing on the show and Clarke was promoting her latest flick, Last Christmas — and to really drive home the GoT theme, Jason Momoa was also on hand to talk about his new Apple TV+ series, See. When Cabello and Clarke crossed paths, the singer was understandably flustered, starstruck, and did what was appropriate: she bent the knee.

"My queen!" Cabello said when she approached the two Norton's couch. "I'm sorry. I would just like to say I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the entire world. Literally, there's a reason why I'm the only red wine on this table and it's because I'm just freaking out to meet you guys."

She went on to explain that she'd just recently watched the show, which could be why the emotion was still so raw and real.

"I'm such a fan of everybody here, but I really went through a Game of Thrones [binge]," she added. "Literally, finished all eight seasons in a month this year. It's going to take me about the whole time of this interview to recover from this. I've never fan-girled so hard in my life."

Cabello shared a backstage photo on her Instagram showing her taking a knee in front of her queen. "Oh you bet your ass I bent the knee," she captioned the image, which shows a very appreciative Clarke.

Clarke shared the same image, writing, "Oh GURL the feelings mutual... thank you for making me feel like a khalessi all over again."