Camila Cabello Looks Totally Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair 

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Once you see Camila Cabello's new hairstyle, you'll never be the same. Today, the singer revealed her most dramatic hair change yet on Instagram: a platinum blonde bob with wispy bangs. The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Dimitri Gianneto, who styled her platinum bob in wet look waves.

OMG is right. Since her Fifth Harmony days, Cabello has been known for her signature long, deep chocolate brown hair and perfect '60s-inspired curtain bangs. Aside from wearing her hair in center part with her bangs pushed back, the singer rarely switches up her hair.

It turns out that this big change wasn't spontaneous decision. According to Giannetos's Instagram caption, the new hairstyle is for Cabello's upcoming music video for the song "Find You Again," a collaboration with Oscar-winning musician and producer Mark Ronson.

As expected, the blonde bob isn't permanent look. Cabello's bangs and dark hair were alive and well when was spotted in L.A. over the weekend with Shawn Mendes, another recent musical collaborator and rumored boyfriend.

Real or not, we're hoping this is the beginning of Cabello experimenting more with her hair. We can't wait to see what style she tries next.