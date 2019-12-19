Camila Cabello Apologized for Past Racist and Xenophobic Posts

After a Twitter user unearthed Camila Cabello's Tumblr and reposted screenshots of her using racist language, reposting racist imagery, and sharing xenophobic material, the singer has issued an apology, telling her followers and critics alike that she was young, ignorant, "deeply ashamed" of her past actions.

Cabello noted that she had apologized in the past for her actions, but wasn't hesitating to do it again. In her lengthy note, she said that she was unaware of the weight of her words and actions and that she was embarrassed by the things that she'd done.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Cabello wrote on Twitter and her Instagram Story. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Camila Cabello Admitted to Stealing Something from Kensington Palace, and Their Response Is Peak Internet

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Cabello added that she has since grown and continues to try and be better. The posts, which have since been deleted, were posted on her Tumblr back in 2012 and 2013. Twitter user "motivatefenty" shared screen captures of the posts.

"I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart," Cabello's notes continued. "As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," Cabello added.

"Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness," she wrote. "The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."