Cameron's Baby Bump, Jennifer's Thoughtful Gift, and More!

Splash News; Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Lindex; Courtesy of True Religion; Picture Group
1. Look at Cameron Diaz's pretended baby bump! She's filming What to Expect When You're Expecting. [InStyleUK]
2. Jennifer Aniston gifted Justin Theroux with a vintage leather jacket once worn by James Dean. [HuffPo]
3. Florence Welch calls on famous females Frida Kahlo and Virginia Woolf in her new single. [Guardian]
4. Reese Witherspoon is the new face of Swedish clothing line, Lindex. [Stylelist]
5. True Religion jeans ditch the embellishment for the brand's new Phantom line. [TrueReligion]
6. Is Lady Gaga creating a clothing line with her little sister? [Grazia]