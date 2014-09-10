Cameron Diaz's New Collection for Pour La Victoire is Sexy and Functional

Cameron Diaz became Pour La Victoire's artistic director in 2013, and since then we've been watching her work at the company. In February, she released a small collection of shoes, and in May she styled her first campaign for the brand. And now, we're getting to see the full scope of Diaz's design talents with her first full shoe and accessory collection!

Diaz's fall/winter 2014 footwear collection is full of sexy heeled booties, flatter utilitarian boots, and day-to-night heels—basically every shoe you need for the season. When it came to designing the collection, Diaz was inspired by function. "I'm such a stickler for shoes and function," the actress says. "And that's what we are getting back to with this line—function."

Courtesy

Lucky for us, Diaz married function with form. "With my Pour La Victoire line you see strappy bits on some shoes. Because functionally you want something that looks good on the foot but stays on the foot and doesn't require a lot of work to do so," she says.

Courtesy=

There are also a bevy of gorgeous handbags and even a backpack (above, left) in moody autumn-ready colors like burgundy and navy. Shop the full collection, which ranges in price from $195 to $495, on pourlavictoire.com now.