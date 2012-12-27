Cameron Diaz's Bob: Most-Requested Haircut in Greenwich, CT

Cameron Diaz was one of the first celebs to kick off 2012 with a new chin-length cut, and since then, she has inspired residents of Greenwich, CT to do the same! "Clients with shorter hair are inspired by Cameron Diaz's look," said Frederic Fekkai's creative director Alexandre Chouery. "She chopped off her long blonde hair into a bob, a style that embodies our Greenwich clients." Diaz's style is a great option if you're looking for a blow-dry-and-go style. Her longer layers allow you to wear the cut in a variety of textures, whether you opt for sleek and polished or an effortless wave.

What's the most popular cut or color in your area? Click through our gallery to find out!

