Cameron Diaz Was So Nervous About Singing in Annie That She Cried

Cameron Diaz is one of the most fierce and fearless women in Hollywood, but when it came to singing in the latest big screen production of the beloved musical Annie, the actress was terrified. Diaz stopped by Late Night on Wednesday, where she told host Seth Meyers that she "literally cried" when she had to sing as the iconic character Miss Hannigan.

The actress, who had just around four months of musical training, said the experience was "white knuckles on the ledge, holding on for dear life." Diaz, who looked lovely in an little black dress during her visit to the talk show, joked that instead of having to dub her songs, the Annie filmmakers would have to "re-act" the songs she cried through.

While Diaz says she has no problem belting out tunes during karaoke (or, as Meyers pointed out, croaking out a tune with her The Other Woman co-star Leslie Mann when they visited his show), she found singing for a role to be terrifying. "I don't have command of this instrument," she said of her singing voice.

Of course, if Diaz's nerves are anything like the ones Jennifer Lawrence had while having to sing for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, she'll be just fine. Watch the entire chat, including Diaz discussing Miss Hannigan's new backstory (it has to do with C+C Music Factory!) here:

