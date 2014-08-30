Cameron Diaz Turns 42! See the Blonde Bombshell's Transformation Through The Years

Happy birthday, Cameron Diaz! The California-native bombshell and veteran InStyle cover girl celebrates her 42nd birthday today. The actress catapulted into Tinseltown stardom with lust-worthy title roles in The Mask (who can forget that infamous little red dress?) and There’s Something About Mary, and has since impressed in roles ranging from indie flicks to the mega successful Shrek franchise.

Her bragging rights include multiple Golden Globe nominations, a New York Film Critic Best Lead Actress Award and a BAFTA nomination, not to mention being one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

Most recently, Diaz joined gal pals Leslie Mann and Kate Upton in the hilarious flick The Other Woman, followed by her encore appearance with Jason Segal in Sex Tape. Up next, the stunning actress will portray Miss Hannigan in the re-adaptation Annie, debuting in theaters in December.

Celebrate the blond beauty's birthday by taking a look at her transformation to A-list super star!