Sisters-in-Law Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie Enjoy Pedicures and a Day at the Salon Together

Where better than the salon to dish out some girl talk?
Beloved actress Cameron Diaz, 44, caught up with her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, 35, Tuesday in L.A., where the two took a break from their busy schedules to indulge in a pedicure. The duo, who are tied together through their husbands, Benji and Joel Madden, stepped out of the salon carrying their sneakers as they sported flip-flops and a fresh new polish.
For Diaz, the casual girls’ day out called for light wash jeans with a gray tee and matching cardigan, while fashion designer Richie exuded cool in black jeans, a matching black top, and an orange graphic oversize shirt. Don’t think this is the first time the in-laws have spent time together. Last week, Richie took to Instagram to share a too-cute picture of herself with Diaz while announcing her upcoming appearance at Pearl xChange, a conference with motivating speakers.
This years Keynote Speaker at the upcoming @PearlxChange is my sista @CameronDiaz. This hot tamale is a force of light, laughter, knowledge, & hard hitting reality... All while having a smile on her face. Her love for the women in her life shows in the type of friend and person she is. Can't wait for you to hear her speak. November 5th 🌟 Tickets on sale now (link in bio) #PearlxChange
“This hot tamale is a force of light, laughter, knowledge, & hard hitting reality… All while having a smile on her face,” Richie kindly wrote of Diaz. “Her love for the women in her life shows in the type of friend and person she is.”
Now that’s a true bond.