Sisters-in-Law Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie Enjoy Pedicures and a Day at the Salon Together

Where better than the salon to dish out some girl talk?

Beloved actress Cameron Diaz, 44, caught up with her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, 35, Tuesday in L.A., where the two took a break from their busy schedules to indulge in a pedicure. The duo, who are tied together through their husbands, Benji and Joel Madden, stepped out of the salon carrying their sneakers as they sported flip-flops and a fresh new polish.

FameFlynet

For Diaz, the casual girls’ day out called for light wash jeans with a gray tee and matching cardigan, while fashion designer Richie exuded cool in black jeans, a matching black top, and an orange graphic oversize shirt. Don’t think this is the first time the in-laws have spent time together. Last week, Richie took to Instagram to share a too-cute picture of herself with Diaz while announcing her upcoming appearance at Pearl xChange, a conference with motivating speakers.

“This hot tamale is a force of light, laughter, knowledge, & hard hitting reality… All while having a smile on her face,” Richie kindly wrote of Diaz. “Her love for the women in her life shows in the type of friend and person she is.”

Now that’s a true bond.