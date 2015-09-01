Cameron Diaz's Airport Style Offers an Easy Lesson in Layering

Cold airplanes can easily turn an attempt at a stylish outfit into a layered mess, but Cameron Diaz knows how to dress for the freezing temperatures without sacrificing style. Get your pen and notebook ready because the Hollywood star perfectly demos how to effortlessly add multiple layers into one fashionable outfit.

While striding through the airport terminal Diaz made a casual white tee and jeans look interesting by wearing a cargo jacket and tying a denim button-up around her waist. The contrasting fabrics make the layered look work seamlessly. Diaz also kept her accessories in neutral shades with suede booties, a cream cross-body bag, and matching luggage. To complete the look, a delicate necklace and earrings were added just beneath the star's blonde strands.

And just in case the two jackets weren't enough to keep her warm, the newlywed's hubby, Benji Madden, was nearby during the trip.

