Cameron Diaz Joins the Cast of Annie, Michelle Obama is Now on Instagram, and More

InStyle Staff
Jun 27, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

1. Cameron Diaz is set to join the cast of the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Annie as Miss Hannigan. [THR]

2. Michelle Obama has joined Instagram! [People]

3. It's really happening! Get a first look at Kirsten Bell as Veronica Mars from the set of the new movie. [EW]

4. TOMS hits a major milestone! The shoe brand has sold 10 million pairs. [Telegraph]

5. Watch the trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's new movie, Thanks for Sharing. [HuffPo]

6. J.Crew is now selling haircare products.  [J.Crew]

