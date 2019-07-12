Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Held Hands on a Rare Public Outing

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are one of the most unassuming couples in Hollywood.

Since retiring from acting (she hasn’t appeared onscreen since the 2014 Annie remake), Diaz has kept her personal life and her relationship largely under the radar. Before she settled down with the Good Charlotte rocker, Diaz shared high-profile relationships with Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake, and Alex Rodriguez.

These days, Cameron and Benji enjoy a much quieter romance. In fact, seeing the pair out is almost as unlikely as heading to your local Blockbuster to find a VHS copy of There’s Something About Mary. (Almost.) But on Thursday, July 11, 2019, Cam and Benji were spotted in the wild (aka on their way to Sugarfish in Beverly Hills).

Both parties went casual for the weekday date — Cameron in a pair of low-rise jeans, a white tee, black cardigan, and sandals, and Benji in a black hoodie, matching pants, and a trucker hat. They held hands as they made their way to the sushi restaurant.

Judging by Cameron’s smile, it looks like a retreat from the spotlight has done her well.