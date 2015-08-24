Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Arrive in Style at the Sydney Airport

AKM-GSI
Kelsey Glein
Aug 24, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

It's only been a little over seven months since Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden tied the knot, but their fashion sense is already completely in sync. Yesterday, the couple touched down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, where they coordinated in similar casual looks.

For the occasion, the actress donned a black knit top, distressed boyfriend jeans, and suede Isabel Marant boots. She topped off her look with an ivory sweater that she tied around her waist, a black crossbody bag, and dark sunnies, with her wedding and engagement rings on full display. The musician opted for head-to-toe black, wearing a graphic hoodie, dark denim jeans, white Nike kicks, a baseball hat, and sunglasses. Talk about rocker chic style.

RELATED: Benji Madden Commemorates His Love for Cameron Diaz with a Chest Tattoo

The Good Charlotte star is currently in the city filming The Voice Australia for which he is a mentor alongside his brother Joel Madden, Ricky Martin, Jessie J, and Delta Goodrem.

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Airport Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!