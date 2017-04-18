Lauren Hutton, 73, Is Calvin Klein's Latest Underwear Model

Calvin Klein’s latest women’s underwear campaign may be its most inclusive yet.

Starring a broad spectrum of models—from up-and-comers like Maya Thurman-Hawke (Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter), actress Laura Harrier, and Chase Sui Wonders (Anna Sui’s niece), to more established talent like Nathalie Love, Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, and Lauren Hutton—the ad aims to showcase all different kinds of sexiness.

And oh, sexy it is. Set to an ethereal melody and Tame Impala-esque vocals, the grainy black-and-white video plays like the visual equivalent to ocean waves lilting against the shore, spotlighting each model in her own unique frame. Unsurprisingly, the ad boasts the immense talent of director Sofia Coppola (and some of her favorite muses), lending a dreamy Virgin Suicides-type feel to the project.

Watch the soothing ad above.