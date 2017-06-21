We Are Living For the Old-School Images of Kate Moss in Calvin Klein's Fragrance Campaign
When it comes to these never-before-seen vintage photos of Kate Moss, obsessed doesn't even begin to describe our feelings—though it's the perfect sentiment for Calvin Klein's, considering that they're currently being featured in the ad campaign for the label's upcoming fragrance launch.
Rather than shooting entirely new ad images for the aptly-named Obsessed fragrances, the brand's creative director Pieter Mulier chose to revisit the archival footage shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti for the original Obsession campaign back in the '90s. "I was so passionate about photogaphy, and Kate and I were in love. I love photographing her. She was the closest person to me," Sorrenti says. "I would take pictures of her all of the time, and sometimes it drove her crazy, and other times, she loved to be part of it. We had really good times. We were young, and I was never again so obsessed or so in love with photographing one person."
Sorrenti's images combined with the video's voice over makes gives the campaign a very intimate feel, which perfectly mirrors the inspiration for the scent—the memory of a former love. The women's fragrance uses a mix of white lavender, purple sage, and musk, while the men's scent mixes heady notes of patchouli, cedar leaves, and black vanilla. "The images lived in our heads for so many years, and became a touchstone of sensuality. We thought about a scent that could reflect such an idea of memory and desire for today," explains Raf Simons, chief creative officer. "Of male and female, the memory of somebody else on your skin."
Hit play on the video above to see the dreamy campaign in full, and find Obsessed by Calvin Klein at Macy's and macys.com starting in July.