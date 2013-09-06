Calvin Klein to Host Save the Children Benefit

Image zoom Imaxtree (2)

Fall gala season is almost under way, and there will be a new event added to the lineup—Calvin Klein Inc. will present the first ever Save the Children benefit gala on October 1st in New York City. The event will honor Hillary Rodham Clinton and Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner, among others. Former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager will host the gathering, which will feature a performance by recording artist Daughtry as well as a short film produced by Garner that documents the real-life story of a family that has benefitted from Save the Children programs. The inspiring event will serve to increase awareness for Save the Children, as well as early childhood education programs in the U.S. in order to create lasting change in the lives of children in need around the world. We can expect many Calvin Klein-clad attendees, possibly in these looks from the Fall 2013 line, but expect to see guests stepping out in the brand's yet-to-debut Spring 2014 collection as well! For more information about Save the Children, visit savethechildren.org.

Click through to see all the looks we love from Calvin Klein's Fall 2013 collection.

MORE: • Fashion Week Day 1 Recap• Follow Our Editors on Twitter for Fashion Week Front Row Access• Jennifer Garner's Best Looks Ever