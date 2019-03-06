Calvin Klein Is Reportedly Shutting Down Its Runway Collection

Say it ain't so. Page Six reports that Calvin Klein Collections, the brand's high-fashion off-shoot which was launched as CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC by former chief creative officer Raf Simons in 2017, is no more. The outlet also notes that about 100 employees that worked in the division will be laid off. A representative for the brand did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

It's been a rough couple months for the American heritage brand — and not even the launch of the shirtless ad campaigns starring internet darlings Noah Centineo and Shawn Mendes could ease the blow. In January, WWD reported in January that company planned to relaunch CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC under a new name and new creative direction, but it looks like things turned sour. The report also laid out plans to shutter the New York flagship store.

Simons left the company in December of last year after, 8 months before his three-year contract was set to expire. Though his collections (and his impactful runways) were adored by critics, Page Six reported that critical success failed to translate to sales, and investors weren't happy.

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

While he was running the show, Simons gave a young model by the name of Kaia Gerber the opportunity to walk in her very first show. In addition to Gerber — now one of the most in-demand runway models the world over — Simons also wooed a who's who in Hollywood, from Millie Bobbie Brown, who starred as a face of his red carpet-ready Calvin Klein By Appointment collections, as well as all of the KarJenner clan, who starred in a denim campaign during his tenure.

Image zoom AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Even Brooke Shields was in on the fun after Simons resurected her iconic ad as a motif for a collection. And for that we'll always be grateful.