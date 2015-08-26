Calvin Harris Earns $66 Million and Tops the Forbes List of Highest-Paid DJs 

Zac Efron may portray a fictitious rising musician in this summer’s We Are Your Friends, but in real life, it’s DJ Calvin Harris who’s taking the radio waves by storm. This week, Forbes announced that the star (and handsome boyfriend of Taylor Swift) has earned the number one spot on their annual “Electronic Cash Kings” list, which chronicles the world’s highest paid EDM performers. According to the report, Harris has earned a whopping $66 million in just the past twelve months thanks to the release of his latest album, Motion, which included hit songs like “Summer” and “Pray to God,” featuring HAIM. The 31-year-old Scottish act was followed by fellow hit-makers David Guetta, Tiesto, Skrillex, and Steve Aoki.

“The rise of dance music has been astronomical…I happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Harris told Forbes. Of course, punchy timing is a bonus, but his newly released video for “How Deep Is Your Love” starring Gigi Hadid, and the fact that he’s dating global pop star Swift also helps. The two took over Jay-Z and Beyonce’s spot as the music industry’s wealthiest couple. It sounds like these this pair doesn't plan on pressing pause any time soon.

See the top 10 below, and view the full list at forbes.com now.

Calvin Harris - $66 million David Guetta - $37 million Tiesto - $36 million Skrillex - $24 million Steve Aoki - $24 million Avicii - $19 million Kaskade - $18 million Martin Garrix - $17 million Zedd - $17 million Afrojack - $16 million

