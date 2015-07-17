Calvin Harris on Girlfriend Taylor Swift: "I'm Insanely Happy With Her"

Being in a relationship with Taylor Swift may have propelled Calvin Harris further into the spotlight, but the Scottish DJ isn't complaining. In fact, the star is extremely happy. Harris opened up during an interview on KISS FM UK's Breakfast show this morning, where he revealed that "it’s going absolutely fantastic" with his lady love.

The 31-year-old also dished about the downfalls of being in a high profile relationship: "It’s interesting because obviously there’s different things written about it every day and even if we don't do anything publicly for a while, someone will make something up... It gets more and more ridiculous," he said, but added that it's all worth it. "It's not like every time we go out we get a photograph taken of us, that's not the case. For me it could be a lot worse and I’d still be like insanely happy with her, so I’m good with it."

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Takes an Epic London Boat Ride with Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss

And as far a musical collaboration between the pair, Harris kept mum. "I don't know," he said coyly when questioned. Looks like only time will tell if we'll ever get to see this duo team up in the spotlight.

Listen to Harris's full interview on kissfmuk.com.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Are the World's Highest-Paid Celebrity Couple of 2015