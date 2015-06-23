Calvin Harris Cat-Sits for Taylor Swift and Shares a Too-Cute Video

It looks like Calvin Harris may be the purr-fect boyfriend. While Taylor Swift is away on her 1989 World Tour in Europe, the DJ is cat-sitting for his girlfriend, and he shared the most adorable Instagram to prove it. Harris posted a clip of the singer's kitty Meredith Grey lapping water from a faucet in slow motion (below), and we can't stop watching it.
But this isn't Harris's first sweet gesture towards his lady love this week. On Monday, he praised the singer on Twitter after she wrote a lengthy essay explaining why she was planning to hold back her 1989 album from Apple Music's new streaming service due to the fact that its 3-month free trial period doesn't compensate artists—and subsequently convinced Apple to change the policy. "I just played a gig inside a giant owl and my girl just changed the entire music industry what a day," he tweeted. One thing's certain: this musical duo is one we simply can't get enough of.
RELATED: Apple Will Pay Artists During Three-Month Trial After Taylor Swift Open Letter