Calvin Harris Cat-Sits for Taylor Swift and Shares a Too-Cute Video

It looks like Calvin Harris may be the purr-fect boyfriend. While Taylor Swift is away on her 1989 World Tour in Europe, the DJ is cat-sitting for his girlfriend, and he shared the most adorable Instagram to prove it. Harris posted a clip of the singer's kitty Meredith Grey lapping water from a faucet in slow motion (below), and we can't stop watching it.

A video posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jun 19, 2015 at 11:27pm PDT

But this isn't Harris's first sweet gesture towards his lady love this week. On Monday, he praised the singer on Twitter after she wrote a lengthy essay explaining why she was planning to hold back her 1989 album from Apple Music's new streaming service due to the fact that its 3-month free trial period doesn't compensate artists—and subsequently convinced Apple to change the policy. "I just played a gig inside a giant owl and my girl just changed the entire music industry what a day," he tweeted. One thing's certain: this musical duo is one we simply can't get enough of.

RELATED: Apple Will Pay Artists During Three-Month Trial After Taylor Swift Open Letter