Katy Perry, John Legend, and Ariana Grande Are Collaborating on This Major New Album

Calvin Harris no longer has Taylor Swift on his arm, but what he does have is a bevy of A-list celebrity collaborators. The Scottish DJ announced on Tuesday that he’ll be releasing a new album on June 30, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1, and it features songs from so many all-star collaborators, it’s hard to decide which one we’re most excited for.

The album will have new music from Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, Partynextdoor, and Snoop Dogg.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 Posted by Calvin Harris on Tuesday, May 9, 2017

VIDEO: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

If Harris’s recent collabs with stars like Rihanna on “This Is What You Came For” and the Disciples on “How Deep Is Your Love” are any indication, this new record is bound to be big.

RELATED: Check Out Calvin Harris's New Song with Frank Ocean and Migos

With new music from artists like Katy Perry, John Legend, and Ariana Grande dropping all in one day, Christmas is coming early this year.