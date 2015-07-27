Calvin Harris Strips Down to His Underwear for Emporio Armani Campaign

Be still, our hearts. If you thought Calvin Harris looked good clothes, be prepared to have your mind blown. The music producer is the face of Emporio Armani, and in his latest campaign for the brand, he appears wearing a pair of barely-there briefs—and nothing else. Harris took to Twitter to share the photo today, which shows off his rock-hard six pack.

The ads, which were shot by Lachlan Bailey, is for Emporio Armani's fall/winter 2015 collection. In addition to the swoon-inducing underwear shots, there's also photos of Harris clothed—and they are (almost) just as good. One thing's for sure—Taylor Swift is one lucky girl. Armani also tweeted out a few shots from Harris's sexy campaign. Check them out below.

