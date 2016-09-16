Calvin Harris Drops Brand New Single, "My Way"

Just when you were starting to get tired of channeling Rihanna singing along to Calvin Harris's song of the summer, "This Is What You Came For," the Scottish DJ has done it again and released a brand new track for you to dance your heart out to!

The new single, titled "My Way," was released Thursday, and features the 32-year-old on vocals as he begins the song by singing, "Why wait to say, at least I did it my way/ Lie awake, two faced/ But in my heart I understand/ I made my move and it was all about you/ Now I feel so far removed." The musician then launches into the chorus, repeating, "You were the one thing in my way."

In an interview with iHeartRadio on Thursday when the song dropped, Harris explained, "[The] song's kind of about breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing. Then you're way more comfortable out of it," adding, "And it could be anything. It could be a job or it could be a relationship."

Harris, who recently dated pop star Taylor Swift, continued, "I kind of had the idea for the concept for a few years, but I didn't know how to work out how it sounded."

Here's to fall's newest hit.