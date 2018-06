When Calista Flockhart joined husband Harrison Ford at the premiere of his new film Cowboys & Aliens in San Diego this weekend, she debuted a new 'do! The actress traded in her long golden honey strands for an above-the-shoulders chestnut bob. See who else chopped and dyed their hair in our comprehensive Hair Makeover gallery.

