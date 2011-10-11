California Bans Teens from Tanning Beds

California minors under the age of 18 aren't allowed to use tanning beds anymore. This week, the state's Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law to prevent children and teens under 18 from using tanning beds, the Washington Post reports. Although Texas has banned the use of tanning beds for children under 16, California is the first state to set a higher age limit, which will go into effect as of January 1, 2012. Is this the start of a tanning revolution?

Tell us: What do you think of the new law? Vote in the poll below and let us know!

MORE BEAUTY NEWS:• How to Get Rid of Dark Spots• Our Best Bargain Beauty Buys!• Feel Beautiful at Any Age • Get Rid of Puffy Eyes