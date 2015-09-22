Caitlyn Jenner Gave Kylie Jenner a Lesson on How to Race Her Ferrari

After Kylie Jenner was given a brand-new Ferrari by her boyfriend Tyga for her 18th birthday in August, Caitlyn Jenner decided that now was a good time to teach her daughter how to drive it like a pro.

The younger reality star posted a photo of a gray Ferrari from the racetrack with the caption, "My dad said I have to learn how to race it."

And race it they did.

my dad said I have to learn how to race it A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:10am PDT

Despite being in the experienced hands of her father, who used to race cars professionally, Kylie was clearly nervous about the whole thing. The 18-year-old reality star shared a number of Snapchat videos of her screaming in the passenger seat while her gleeful dad raced around the track.

Kylie's final Snapchat from the experience warned, "don't get in the car with an ex-race car driver."

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Makes a Funny Cameo in Kylie Jenner's Latest Makeup Tutorial