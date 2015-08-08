Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner Reunite at Kylie Jenner's 18th Birthday Bash

The Kardashians-Jenners are one happy family! For Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday bash yesterday (Fri, Aug. 7), the reality TV show celebs turned out in collective force. And not only that, it seems Kris and Caitlyn seemed to have made amends. Kim Kardashian West posted a selfie of herself, Caitlyn, and Kris Jenner on Instagram (see, above). This was the first time we’ve seen the pair captured together since Caitlyn’s transition. “The parent trap,” Kardashian West wrote for a caption.

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, who split last year after twenty-years of marriage, have not been seen publicly since the transition. But perhaps in a sign that things were taking a turn for the better, Kris, 59, was spotted visiting Caitlyn’s Malibu home late July.

But the Kardashian-Jenner family set all the drama aside for Kylie’s birthday celebration which happened a couple days early from the actual day (Kylie's birthday is on Monday, Aug. 10). Kylie actually started out the special day visiting the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles—spreading the cheer all around.

let the birthday celebrations begin! First stop: @childrensla A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

That's before she dressed up in glam style for the big festivities and to blow out candles of course!

I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol. A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2015 at 6:13pm PDT

The festivities are just beginning!! My baby girl is going to be 18!!! I'm legit going to cry 😖😫😫😩😩 I love you Ky! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 7, 2015 at 9:39pm PDT

An amazing Birkin bag never hurt anyone.

😫😫😫 and it's not even my birthday yet A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2015 at 10:00pm PDT

Naturally, the entire family shared the good times on Instagram:

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 7, 2015 at 10:11pm PDT

The great Cait A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 7, 2015 at 9:13pm PDT

💛💛💛 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 7, 2015 at 9:05pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 7, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT

