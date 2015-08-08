Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner Reunite at Kylie Jenner's 18th Birthday Bash

The Kardashians-Jenners are one happy family! For Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday bash yesterday (Fri, Aug. 7), the reality TV show celebs turned out in collective force. And not only that, it seems Kris and Caitlyn seemed to have made amends. Kim Kardashian West posted a selfie of herself, Caitlyn, and Kris Jenner on Instagram (see, above). This was the first time we’ve seen the pair captured together since Caitlyn’s transition. “The parent trap,” Kardashian West wrote for a caption.
Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, who split last year after twenty-years of marriage, have not been seen publicly since the transition. But perhaps in a sign that things were taking a turn for the better, Kris, 59, was spotted visiting Caitlyn’s Malibu home late July.
But the Kardashian-Jenner family set all the drama aside for Kylie’s birthday celebration which happened a couple days early from the actual day (Kylie's birthday is on Monday, Aug. 10). Kylie actually started out the special day visiting the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles—spreading the cheer all around.
That's before she dressed up in glam style for the big festivities and to blow out candles of course!
An amazing Birkin bag never hurt anyone.
