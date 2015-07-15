The Dress, the Jewels, the Hair! All the Details of Caitlyn Jenner's ESPY Awards Look

It was one elegant evening for Caitlyn Jenner. The I Am Cait star earned a standing ovation at the 2015 ESPY Awards when she took the stage for her first public appearance in a gorgeous Atelier Versace white gown with rushing at the waist and long sleeves to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, sending social media instantly abuzz as to which designer she was wearing. Versace took to social media shortly to confirm the news of dressing the star. "Congratulations to the beautiful ‪@Caitlyn_Jenner! It is such an honor to have dressed you on this special night," the brand tweeted.

She accented her elegant gown with the perfect accessories as well, choosing vintage emerald earclips and an Art Deco sapphire and diamond bracelet from estate jewelry brand Beladora, and custom sun washed nappa inviting sandals from celebrity favorite Stuart Weitzman. She kept her look classic with side-swept Old Hollywood glam waves, glossy lips, and a little bit of sparkle on the lids, which made her flawless white gown stand out even more. What a moment.

