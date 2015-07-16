Caitlyn Jenner Stuns at the ESPY Awards (Plus the Kardashian and Jenner Kids Come to Support)

It was a moment in history Wednesday night at the 2015 ESPY Awards, as Caitlyn Jenner made her first official red carpet appearance to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

The former Olympic gold medalist stunned in a gorgeous cream long-sleeved Atelier Versace gown with ruching at the waist, paired with custom Stuart Weitzman heels. Jenner received an immediate standing ovation as famed soccer player Abby Wambach introduced her and welcomed her onto the stage.

As Jenner made her emotional speech, the cameras panned to the audience where the Kardashian and Jenner children (all clad in black) were there to support their dad, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie (who changed from her golden Shady Zeineldine red carpet gown into black leather pants and jacket before snapping an Insta from backstage with the whole group).

"The last few months have been a whirlwind of so many different experiences and emotions, but to tell you the truth it seems like every time I turn around in life, I’m putting myself in these high pressure situations, competing in the games, raising a family," she said in her speech. "But I’ve never felt more pressure than I’ve felt in my life in the last couple of months, [then I have when] picking out this outfit," she joked. "OK, girls, I get it! You’ve gotta get the shoes, the hair, the makeup, the whole process—it was exhausting! And next, the Fashion Police. Please be kind to me, I'm new at this."

Thus far in her journey, Jenner has had many memorable outfits, but this one may be our favorite of all.

Jenner's new series I Am Cait premieres July 26 at 8 p.m. on E!

