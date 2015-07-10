Caitlyn Jenner Shares a Video of an Incredibly Relatable Beauty Problem

Caitlyn Jenner just shared a video of something many women deal with on a daily basis: fixing a chipped nail. In the short video that she posted on Twitter yesterday, she touches up her beautiful pastel blue manicure as she says, "Fixing a nail." She also tweeted, "Still getting the hang of this. What do you think of the color?" In our opinion, she did her nails like a pro!

Earlier this month Jenner wrote her first blog post for her website to share her transgender experience with the world as she gears up for her E! docu-series, I Am Cait. The first promo photo and a new trailer for the show came out this week. Catch the series when it premieres July 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

