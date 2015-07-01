Caitlyn Jenner Wears Two Gorgeous Outfits in a Single Day

Caitlyn Jenner is a busy woman, but she's already mastered the art of pulling off two polished outfits in one day.

After wearing a gorgeous cheetah-print wrap dress around New York City on Tuesday, she dropped by the Patricia Field store for a little shopping. Jenner then exited the shop wearing a totally different ensemble of a sparkling rainbow miniskirt, a sequined top, and a fitted black jacket. She did however retain the same pair of black high-heeled slingbacks. Hey, when you find a pair of heels that work you stick with them!

Field, known best for designing the costumes for Sex and the City, reportedly greeted Jenner at the location—perhaps to share her expert advice. Though from the fashions we've seen on Jenner as of late, she may not have needed it!

It's been an exciting style week for the star whose reality show I Am Cait premieres on E! in July. She made a surprise appearance Sunday at Pride Week, in a white top and matching eyelet skirt, and on Monday stepped out in a sleek LBD.

