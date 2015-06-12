Caitlyn Jenner Makes One of Her First Public Outings in Knee-High Boots and Skinny Jeans

Kelsey Glein
Jun 12, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Caitlyn Jenner is all about making an entrance. Earlier this week, the star stepped out for one of her first public outings since her Vanity Fair cover dropped, and what a stylish one it was.

Wearing skinny jeans by Mother, a black top, and leather knee-high boots, Jenner hit the streets of Hollywood to film scenes for her upcoming E! docuseries, I Am Cait. She topped off her look with a crossbody bag, bright red mani, and an oversize umbrella to shield her from the unseasonable rain. Aside from showing off her fashion sense, the former Olympian also visited the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Youth Center.

Catch I Am Cait when it premieres on July 26.

