CallMeCaitlyn: Stars Show Support for Caitlyn Jenner On Social Media

Shortly after Bruce Jenner introduced the world to Caitlyn, the Olympian's female identity, on the new cover of Vanity Fair today, she sent out her first tweet: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me." She opened up further to the magazine about her transition, detailing her experience and emotions throughout the process.
"This shoot was about my life and who I am as a person," she tells Vanity Fair. "It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you ‘that a boy, Bruce,’ pat on the back, O.K. This is about your life."
But cheer they did—Caitlyn's debut was followed by an outpouring of support, not only from her friends and family, but from a multitude of other celebrity well-wishers. Check out their reactions on social media below.
My hope for the world is that we can all be as brave as @Caitlyn_Jenner. pic.twitter.com/WlJmAjv4iv— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2015
Oh God. I just realized I'm stuck with me my whole life.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 26, 2015
BEAUTIFUL!!! #callmecaitlyn— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 1, 2015
The women's empowerment space got a brave new voice in @Caitlyn_Jenner. Embrace your true self. https://t.co/VXNsuUvw4m— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 1, 2015
she moves me so - http://t.co/6OpM2OmiMB— Rosie (@Rosie) June 1, 2015
"Be who you are and feel beautiful. #CaitlynJenner in #ZacPosen ❤️ for @vanityfair #CallMeCaitlyn https://t.co/jKJHTRkinR— Zac Posen (@Zac_Posen) June 1, 2015
❤️RT @VanityFair: I’m not doing this to be interesting. I’m doing this to live #CallMeCaitlyn http://t.co/Fkpu3xYYX5 pic.twitter.com/cFKkBeQN4V— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 1, 2015
#CallMeCaitlyn: Caitlyn Jenner was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for @VanityFair cover http://t.co/vKHoOCvBzO— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 1, 2015
She's gorgeous #CaitlynJenner https://t.co/TWhhIyDI8v— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 1, 2015
CAITLYN JENNER YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL💝💝💝💝💝— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) June 1, 2015
