#CallMeCaitlyn: Stars Show Support for Caitlyn Jenner On Social Media

Instagram/@zac_posen
Kelsey Glein
Jun 01, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Shortly after Bruce Jenner introduced the world to Caitlyn, the Olympian's female identity, on the new cover of Vanity Fair today, she sent out her first tweet: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me." She opened up further to the magazine about her transition, detailing her experience and emotions throughout the process.

"This shoot was about my life and who I am as a person," she tells Vanity Fair. "It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you ‘that a boy, Bruce,’ pat on the back, O.K. This is about your life."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Offers Bruce Jenner Expert Beauty Advice

But cheer they did—Caitlyn's debut was followed by an outpouring of support, not only from her friends and family, but from a multitude of other celebrity well-wishers. Check out their reactions on social media below.

Caitlyn Jenner for Vanity Fair 📷 Annie Leibovitz! How beautiful! Be happy, be proud, live life YOUR way!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

now that's a cover.

A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

My angel on earth! #caitlyn

A photo posted by Kylizzle (@kyliejenner) on

RELATED: Bruce Jenner Fans Paint Their Nails in Solidarity

"As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I'm free." HI CAITLYN, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL ❤️

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The debut 📷 #BruceJenner #CallmeCaitlyn #VanityFair

A photo posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on

Wow. Beautiful.

A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 YAS 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️

A photo posted by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Bravo.💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Is there anything more beautiful than being exactly who you are?! This is so inspiring ! @vanityfair

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

RELATED: "Call Me Caitlyn:" Bruce Jenner Introduces "Her" to the World

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!