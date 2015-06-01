CallMeCaitlyn: Stars Show Support for Caitlyn Jenner On Social Media

Shortly after Bruce Jenner introduced the world to Caitlyn, the Olympian's female identity, on the new cover of Vanity Fair today, she sent out her first tweet: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me." She opened up further to the magazine about her transition, detailing her experience and emotions throughout the process.

"This shoot was about my life and who I am as a person," she tells Vanity Fair. "It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you ‘that a boy, Bruce,’ pat on the back, O.K. This is about your life."

But cheer they did—Caitlyn's debut was followed by an outpouring of support, not only from her friends and family, but from a multitude of other celebrity well-wishers. Check out their reactions on social media below.

Caitlyn Jenner for Vanity Fair 📷 Annie Leibovitz! How beautiful! Be happy, be proud, live life YOUR way! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:46am PDT

We were given this life because you were strong enough to live it! I couldn't be prouder!!! Caitlyn, You are beautiful!!! 💋 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:46am PDT

now that's a cover. A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:57am PDT

My angel on earth! #caitlyn A photo posted by Kylizzle (@kyliejenner) on Jun 1, 2015 at 11:05am PDT

My hope for the world is that we can all be as brave as @Caitlyn_Jenner. pic.twitter.com/WlJmAjv4iv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2015

The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun #Caitlyn #ServingCindyMcCainRealness #TransRepubsAreTheBestRepubs (dying for that old school glamour waist to breast ratio) A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:33am PDT

The women's empowerment space got a brave new voice in @Caitlyn_Jenner. Embrace your true self. https://t.co/VXNsuUvw4m — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 1, 2015

she moves me so - http://t.co/6OpM2OmiMB — Rosie (@Rosie) June 1, 2015

"As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I'm free." HI CAITLYN, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL ❤️ A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:08am PDT

The debut 📷 #BruceJenner #CallmeCaitlyn #VanityFair A photo posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:24am PDT

#CallMeCaitlyn: Caitlyn Jenner was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for @VanityFair cover http://t.co/vKHoOCvBzO — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 1, 2015

Wow. Beautiful. A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:50am PDT

❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 YAS 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️ A photo posted by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

Bravo.💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:23am PDT

The most stunning cover @vanityfair.. beyond inspired by your bravery @caitlynjenner.. thank you for sharing who you are with the world #iconicmoment #wowwowow #callmecaitlyn xoRZ A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Jun 1, 2015 at 11:45am PDT

CAITLYN JENNER YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL💝💝💝💝💝 — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) June 1, 2015

Is there anything more beautiful than being exactly who you are?! This is so inspiring ! @vanityfair A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jun 1, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

