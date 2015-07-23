Caitlyn Jenner Shows Off Her Enviable Shoe Collection on Twitter

Although Caitlyn Jenner seems to favor her sensible black leather slingback pumps when it comes to footwear, they are far from the only pair of shoes she owns. In fact, it seems Jenner has a shoe collection that could rival even the most seasoned footwear aficionado, including Khloé Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the former Olympian took to Twitter to share a quick video of her shoe collection. "Don't get jealous Khloé, it's filling up," Jenner says in the video, which shows off her quite extensive collection of footgear, which includes flats, pumps, sandals, and—of course—a few pairs of slingbacks. Watch the clip here:

Giving @khloekardashian a run for her money, dontcha think?https://t.co/pWVQwDAAH3 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 22, 2015

