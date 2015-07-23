Caitlyn Jenner Shows Off Her Enviable Shoe Collection on Twitter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 23, 2015 @ 8:15 am

Although Caitlyn Jenner seems to favor her sensible black leather slingback pumps when it comes to footwear, they are far from the only pair of shoes she owns. In fact, it seems Jenner has a shoe collection that could rival even the most seasoned footwear aficionado, including Khloé Kardashian. 

On Wednesday, the former Olympian took to Twitter to share a quick video of her shoe collection. "Don't get jealous Khloé, it's filling up," Jenner says in the video, which shows off her quite extensive collection of footgear, which includes flats, pumps, sandals, and—of course—a few pairs of slingbacks. Watch the clip here:

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner's Most Memorable Outfits

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!