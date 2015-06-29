Caitlyn Jenner Made a Surprise Appearance at a Pride Event

Revelers at New York City Pride were treated to a special surprise on Sunday when none other than Caitlyn Jenner showed up at an event. The former Olympian made an appearance at Voss Events's annual Pride Party at PH-D Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel, and she looked gorgeous.

Fans went (understandably) wild when they saw Jenner, who for the occasion opted for a monochrome ensemble of a belted white tee with a white pencil skirt. The 65-year-old styled her hair in loose waves.

Luckily, there was no shortage of social media posts of Jenner's appearance—one fan posted a video of her arriving at the event, while Voss Events shared a few photos of her. Time reports that Jenner was filming an episode of her upcoming reality show, I Am Cait. See the photos of Jenner at Pride Day below.

Looking gorgeous at our pride finale! #CaitlynJenner #CandisCayne #VossEvents #LoveWins A photo posted by Voss Events (@vossevents) on Jun 28, 2015 at 2:52pm PDT

#CaitlynJenner watching @CandisCayne at our annual Pride Party! Shes kinda major... #VossEvents A photo posted by Voss Events (@vossevents) on Jun 28, 2015 at 1:27pm PDT

#CaitlynJenner x #NYCPride A video posted by The Real Is Back!! (@whatspoppindotnet) on Jun 28, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

The most. @caitlynjenner for @jaredneedle #pride A photo posted by Mark Silver (@markmasonsilver) on Jun 28, 2015 at 1:51pm PDT

